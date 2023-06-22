Woman beaten to death by kin in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, June 21
A 23-year-old woman was beaten to death in Ghaziabad district by her relatives on the suspicion of stealing jewellery. The woman was allegedly attacked with rods, sticks and blade by her relatives to make her concede to have stolen jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh. The deceased has been identified as Samina.
