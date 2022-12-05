Woman beaten to death by neighbours

New Delhi, December 4
A 53-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her neighbours in outer Delhi's Bawana area, the police said.
The accused allegedly poured chilli powder in the eyes and private parts of Ramawati before thrashing her to death, sources said. However, the police have not confirmed the chilli powder angle. The incident took place on Friday. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on in 93 constituencies; 19.17 per cent turnout till 11 am
PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among early voters
19 per cent polling till 11am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh Yadav claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge
As the voting progresses, both SP and BJP hurl allegations a...
Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench
The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...
Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton
Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...