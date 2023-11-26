 Woman bites off husband’s ear in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, FIR registered : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Woman bites off husband’s ear in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, FIR registered

Woman bites off husband’s ear in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, FIR registered

45-year-old victim told the police that the upper portion of his right ear got dismembered due to the bite and he had to undergo surgery

Woman bites off husband’s ear in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, FIR registered

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 26

A woman allegedly bit off her husband’s right ear in a fit of rage in the Sultanpuri area of outer district here, police said on Sunday.

The 45-year-old victim told the police that the upper portion of his right ear got dismembered due to the bite and he had to undergo surgery.

The victim filed a complaint against his wife after treatment.

An FIR has been registered against the woman following the complaint under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

“I went to throw garbage outside my house around 9.20 am on November 20. I asked my wife to clean the house. Soon after I returned home, my wife started fighting with me over an unknown issue,” the complainant told the police.

He further told the police that his wife asked him to sell the house and give her the share so that she would stay separately with the children.

“I tried to make her understand, but a verbal spat ensued. She even tried to hit me, but I pushed her away. I was walking out of the house when she held me from back and in a fit of rage bit my right ear so hard that the upper portion of my ear got dismembered. My son took me to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment,” the victim told the police and added that he had to undergo surgery at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini.

The police said they received information about the attack on November 20 from a hospital and a team was sent to investigate the matter.

“The victim was unwell and not in a condition to give his statement. He had requested the police that he would come to the police station to give his statement. On November 22, he approached the police and gave a written complaint. We have registered an FIR into the matter and further investigation is in progress,” said a senior police officer.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rs 1,178 crore straw management machinery scam: Agriculture Department for action against 900 staffers

2
Punjab

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

3
Punjab

Shots fired at singer's house in Vancouver

4
Punjab

India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

5
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

6
Comment

Ode to Glancy Medical College

7
India

Denied Dubai trip on birthday, wife punches man to death

8
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling

9
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

10
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...

SKM’s 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Italian pistol, 5 kg drugs dropped by drone seized near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

Arvind Kejriwal wishes workers on AAP foundation day, misses jailed colleagues

Noida: Fire accident in car kills 2 men

At 385, Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Edu trip for college students

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal