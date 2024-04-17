Woman, brother found dead in east Delhi flat; husband held

PTI

New Delhi, April 17

A woman and her brother were allegedly stabbed to death by her husband using a screwdriver at their house in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Kamlesh Holkar (29), a teacher at a school in Ghaziabad, and Ram Pratap Singh (18) were found in a pool of blood on the second floor of a residential building in Shakarpur on Wednesday morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said.

A police officer said that prima facie it is suspected that Holkar and her husband, Shreyansh Kumar Pal, got into an argument on Tuesday night following which he fatally stabbed her and Singh.

Singh was visiting the family from his native place in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the birthday of the couple's two-year-old son, the officer said.

He added that Pal was missing in the morning but later joined the probe and was arrested.

"He is being interrogated," the officer said.

DCP Gupta said the bodies were discovered by Holkar's father-in-law Rambir Singh, who lives on the ground floor of the building with his wife and had gone to the second floor to wake them up in the morning.

He then informed the police, which reached the spot and sent the bodies for a postmortem.

The couple's son was also present at the flat and he is fine, the officer said.

He added that Pal is an engineer but is currently unemployed. His father retired from the Indian Air Force and his mother works in Delhi's power department.

Pal's younger brother lives on the first floor of the same building with his wife and children, the officer said.

Statements of all the family members are being taken and investigations are underway, he said.