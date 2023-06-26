Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching pole

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

A 34-year-old woman, Sakshi Ahuja, died of electrocution at the New Delhi railway station on Sunday. Accompanied by six members of her family, including her two kids, she was about to board the Vande Bharat Express for going to Chandigarh when she accidentally came in contact with a live wire amid rainfall on the station premises this morning. The incident took place near the gate number 1 of the station, official sources said.

Inquiry underway We have spoken to Railways officers who are inquiring into the matter at their end to determine who was responsible for the negligence. Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways)

As per preliminary reports, it was raining and the victim was walking towards the station when she lost her balance and grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall. She came in contact with some exposed wires, a senior police officer said.

A police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Gaikwad reached the spot and rushed Ahuja to the Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, said Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways). Her body has been shifted to a mortuary.

“We have spoken to officers in the Railways, who are inquiring into the matter at their end to determine who was responsible for the negligence,” she said.

“Crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, have inspected the spot,” the DCP added.

Ahuja’s sister Madhvi Chopra filed a complaint alleging negligence on the part of the authorities concerned. A case under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons and an investigation had been initiated, the police said.

According to information, Ahuja was a teacher in Lovely Public School, Priyadarshani Vihar, Laxmi Nagar,.

“A detailed inquiry will be conducted and guilty will be punished. A system is also being set in place to ensure non-occurrence of such incidents in future,” said Deeepak Kumar, spokesperson, Northern Railway.

The incident has prompted the concerned authorities to conduct a safety audit of all electric poles and electricity infrastructure to prevent any such incident in the future, they said. (With PTI inputs)