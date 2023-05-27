Woman ends life in Noida

Noida, May 26
In a suspected case of suicide, a divorce applicant (31) was found hanging at her home, the police said on Friday.
The woman's body was found hanging from a fan in her house at Sector 62 here on Thursday, they added.
The victim, who hailed from Meerut in UP, had filed a divorce case against her husband, the police said.
