Woman finds husband hanging at home, kills self

New Delhi, June 22
A couple in North East Delhi died by suicide at two different locations here on Saturday.
The police received two phone calls from Shastri Nagar and New Usmanpur reporting that a woman and a man were found dead, hanging by a rope.
The deceased were identified as Jhumi Das (25) and her husband Bhaskar Deka (27); they both hailed from Assam.
Das worked as a housekeeping staff and Deka as a security guard at Omaxe Mall in the Chandni Chowk area. Das was found hanging under a water pipeline at Yamuna Khadar, while Deka’s body was found at their home in Shastri Park area early on Saturday, the police said.
Bhaskar had been staying at the rented house with his wife for the past two months.
A police officer said Das called a friend and told her that she was taking the extreme step as her husband had hanged himself.
“The reason behind the suicides is yet to be ascertained. Deka left a suicide note written in Assamese in which he conveyed his love for his wife and said the decision to bring her to Delhi from Assam had been wrong,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East District, Joy Tirkey said.
He also apologised “for everything”.
The police informed the couple’s family members in Assam and launched a probe.
