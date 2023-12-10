Woman found dead at flat in south Delhi

New Delhi, December 9
The body of a 30-year-old woman was found at an apartment in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension area, the police said on Saturday.
“A PCR call was received at around 7.30 pm on Friday at the Malvia Nagar police station, about a foul smell coming from the woman’s flat,” a senior police officer said. Body of the woman, identified as Saniya Rai, was found inside the flat. The body was decomposed.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains
13 countries vote in favour | Saudis deny dual messaging cha...
Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans
In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...