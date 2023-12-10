Woman found dead at flat in south Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, December 9

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found at an apartment in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension area, the police said on Saturday.

“A PCR call was received at around 7.30 pm on Friday at the Malvia Nagar police station, about a foul smell coming from the woman’s flat,” a senior police officer said. Body of the woman, identified as Saniya Rai, was found inside the flat. The body was decomposed.