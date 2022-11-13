Woman held for kidnapping two-month-old for sacrifice

New Delhi, November 12
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in southeast Delhi for allegedly kidnapping an infant to sacrifice him to bring her dead father to life, the police said on Saturday.
The child was recovered safely from the accused, identified as Shweta, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, they said.
On Thursday, around 4 pm, information was received that a two-month-old boy was kidnapped by a woman from ther Garhi area, they said. According to the police, the infant's mother said the kidnapper met her in Safdarjung Hospital and introduced herself as member of an NGO. Shweta promised to provide free medicine and consultation to the mother and the child.
On Thursday, she convinced the mother to hand over the infant to her for outing. The mother asked her 21-year-old niece to accompany Shweta. The accused gave her cold drink laced with some sedatives to make her unconscious and fled with the infant. She was caught in Kotla Mubarakpur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...
Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk
Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...