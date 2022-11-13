Woman held for kidnapping two-month-old for sacrifice

PTI

New Delhi, November 12

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in southeast Delhi for allegedly kidnapping an infant to sacrifice him to bring her dead father to life, the police said on Saturday.

The child was recovered safely from the accused, identified as Shweta, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, they said.

On Thursday, around 4 pm, information was received that a two-month-old boy was kidnapped by a woman from ther Garhi area, they said. According to the police, the infant's mother said the kidnapper met her in Safdarjung Hospital and introduced herself as member of an NGO. Shweta promised to provide free medicine and consultation to the mother and the child.

On Thursday, she convinced the mother to hand over the infant to her for outing. The mother asked her 21-year-old niece to accompany Shweta. The accused gave her cold drink laced with some sedatives to make her unconscious and fled with the infant. She was caught in Kotla Mubarakpur.