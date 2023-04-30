Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

New Delhi, April 29
Tragedy struck in Delhi's Old Chandrawal area when a fire broke out in a house, killing a 28-year-old woman and injuring her two children. The deceased has been identified as Arti. She was a housewife.
According to the police, they received a PCR call on Saturday informing about the fire following which a team was rushed to the spot at Old Chandrawal in the Majnu Ka Tila area.
However, by the time the police reached the spot, Arti had already passed away.
"The incident also resulted in injuries to two minor children who were present in the house. They were rushed to LNJP Hospital for treatment," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).
After initial probe, it was found that fire broke out in the room where Arti was present, leading to her unfortunate demise, said Kalsi. — IANS
