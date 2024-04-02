Woman, minor daughter injured as fire breaks out at house in west Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, April 2

A woman and her nine-year-old daughter have been injured after a fire broke out at a house in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden due to leakage in a gas cylinder, police said on Tuesday.

According to the fire department, the call about the incident was received at 11.30 am on Monday following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire department officials rescued Omvati (35) and her daughter Hemlata from the house.

"Omvati sustained 75 per cent burn injuries while Hemlata got 20 per cent burn injuries. Both are undergoing treatment at the hospital," said a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that on receiving the PCR call about the fire, the local police reached the spot.

"Fire tenders, BSES lineman and three persons from DDMA were also at the spot. All the agencies tried their best to control the situation. The fire was on the third floor of the house and the lanes were very narrow," the DCP said.

Omvati and her daughter were taken to DDU hospital but later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, the police officer said, adding, "Based on initial inspection, the cause of the fire, as reported by the fire brigade and crime team, was due to gas cylinder leakage."

