Woman stabbed to death by spouse

PTI

New Delhi, September 3

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, the police said on Sunday.

On Thursday, information was received at Mangolpuri police station that Mangolpuri resident Seema Jha was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi hospital after getting injured in a quarrel with her husband, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

The police reached the hospital where Seema was found unfit for the statement and no eyewitness was present there. The woman succumbed to injuries on Saturday, the police said.

The victim’s husband Ajeet Jha was apprehended and a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him, the DCP said.