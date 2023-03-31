Woman trying to board moving train falls, saved by RPF cop

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 30

A video of a constable of the RPF, Gurugram, has gone viral on social media as he saved life of a woman trying to board a moving train.

The incident happened this morning when the woman, accompanied by a 5-year-old-child, was boarding Pooja Express even though the train was already on the move and gaining speed. She slipped and was stuck between the train and the platform. It was then that constable Yudhveer Singh rushed to help her and pulled her out. The video, shot by a commuter, soon went viral.

“We are proud of the prompt action by Singh and again appeal to the people not to try to board or deboard moving trains. She could have got killed or badly crippled for life,” said RPF SHO Nitin Mehra.