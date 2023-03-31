Woman trying to board moving train falls, saved by RPF cop

Gurugram, March 30
A video of a constable of the RPF, Gurugram, has gone viral on social media as he saved life of a woman trying to board a moving train.
The incident happened this morning when the woman, accompanied by a 5-year-old-child, was boarding Pooja Express even though the train was already on the move and gaining speed. She slipped and was stuck between the train and the platform. It was then that constable Yudhveer Singh rushed to help her and pulled her out. The video, shot by a commuter, soon went viral.
“We are proud of the prompt action by Singh and again appeal to the people not to try to board or deboard moving trains. She could have got killed or badly crippled for life,” said RPF SHO Nitin Mehra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...