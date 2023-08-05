Woman’s death in lift: Maker, others booked

PTI

Noida, August 4

Noida police have booked German elevator manufacturer ThyssenKrupp, a maintenance firm as well as office-bearers of a residents’ association in a society here for negligence in the death of an elderly woman, officials said on Friday.

A 72-year-old woman died of a possible heart attack on Thursday after the cable of a lift snapped in a residential tower of Paras Tierra Society, leading to a free fall between floors, the police said.

Sushila Devi was alone in the lift which did not hit the ground but was caught between some of the middle floors of the building before getting stuck on the 25th floor, they said about the incident that took place around 4.30 pm in the high-rise society located in Sector 137.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said an FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s son and further investigation is underway.

The FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 142 police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) against seven people, including the society’s maintenance firm, office-bearers of the Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA) and ThyssenKrupp.

Those named are Ajay Singh Shekhawat and Santosh Kumar Baral, both directors of AN Secure, Monik Sharma, the facility manager of AN Secure, Ramesh Gautam, president of the AOA, Anang Pal Chauhan, vice-president of AOA, and Neetu Salar, treasurer of AOA.