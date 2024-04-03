Work on tunnel disrupts metro

PTI

New Delhi: After commuters faced inconvenience due to delayed operations caused on Delhi Metro’s Yellow line on Tuesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) clarified that the Metro’s speed had been reduced temporarily due to construction work. “A temporary speed restriction of 20 kmph has been imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4. This may cause a slight delay in services,” the DMRC posted on X. Officials said this was likely to affect the Metro’s movement for a month. TNS

22 arrested on gambling charge

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a gambling syndicate running in the Raghu Nagar area and arrested 22 persons in this regard. Southwest district DCP Rohit Meena said, “After receiving information regarding gambling a team was formed and a raid was conducted.” The police said the arrest included the syndicate’s kingpin, Anoop Singh, who has been allegedly involved in 18 cases, including murder, rape, kidnapping, attempt to murder and gambling. “We have recovered Rs 4.45 lakh stake money from the accused,” the official said. TNS

Woman, minor daughter hurt

New Delhi: A woman and her nine-year-old daughter were injured in a fire that broke out at a house in Rajouri Garden due to leakage in a gas cylinder. According to the fire department, the call about the incident was received at 11.30 am on Monday, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire staff rescued Omvati (35) and her daughter Hemlata from the house. “Omvati sustained 75 per cent burns while Hemlata got 20 per cent burn injuries.