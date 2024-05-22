Worker dies after cave-in at basement

New Delhi, May 21
A 22-year-old labourer died and a married couple was rushed to the hospital with injuries when they came under debris while digging in the basement of a building in the central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area.
According to the police, Tulsa, the deceased, was a native of Bihar.
Prabhu, 32, and his wife Gulab Bai, 26, who suffered injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment at a hospital. They both also are labourers.
“On Monday at 12.15 pm, information was received regarding the collapse of a building in the Old Rajinder Nagar area. A team from the Rajinder Nagar police station was rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that during digging of a basement, mud and other material fell on three people,” a senior police officer said.
Tulsa was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.
“An FIR under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.
