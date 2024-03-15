Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) organised a two-day workshop on wealth management skills. Prof Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor, GGSIPU, dwelled into goal setting, emergency funds, and diversified investments. Kamal Pathak, Registrar, GGSIPU, challenged conventional wisdom, advocating for spiritual fulfilment over monetary pursuits. Prof Arvinder Kaur stressed skill enhancement for financial freedom. The workshop, attended by 48 non-teaching staff, aimed to equip participants with vital financial management tools for lifelong success.

Khalsa College to host biz event

The Department of Business Economics at SGTB Khalsa College is set to host PERSPICA’2024, promising an exhilarating line-up of events. At the March 15 event, participants can anticipate immersive events such as ‘Real Life Among Us’ and Tambola Challenge. The registration was open till 10.00 pm on March 14. PERSPICA’2024 will offer enticing prizes worth Rs 6,500.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.