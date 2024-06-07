World Anti-Counterfeiting Day: Cops, FICCI join hands to crack down on fake products

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 6

In an effort to tackle the growing menace of counterfeiting, key stakeholders converged for the FICCI-CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Destroying the Economy) consultation titled ‘Securing the Digital Frontier: Cooperation, Collaboration, and Best Practices’.

Held on Thursday at the FICCI Federation House to mark World Anti-Counterfeiting Day celebration, the event aimed to address the escalating threat posed by counterfeit goods in both physical and digital spaces.

B Shanker Jaiswal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Tech, Cyber & Licensing), Delhi Police, underscored the urgency to make counterfeiting a high-risk, low-reward venture. “Achieving this entails increasing the volume of heavily counterfeited goods in the market and imposing reduced taxes on such products,” he emphasised. Jaiswal’s proposal aims to deter counterfeiters and safeguard consumers and legitimate businesses from the adverse impacts of counterfeit goods.

At the event, G R Raghavender, Senior Consultant at CIPAM (Cell for IPR Promotion and

Management) and Former Joint Secretary, DPIIT, highlighted the necessity of robust enforcement measures to protect initiatives like Make in India from digital counterfeiting.

“Strengthening enforcement measures and implementing robust civil and criminal remedies are essential steps to dissuade counterfeiters,” he emphasised. Raghavender also stressed the importance of a modernised design law framework to safeguard innovations and creations from counterfeit infringement.

Amit Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Crime, Delhi Police, shed light on the challenges posed by organised counterfeiters in the digital realm. “Counterfeiting, one of the oldest known crimes, has permeated virtually every sector, posing formidable challenges in identifying counterfeit products,” he noted. Goyal emphasised the need for technology training for law enforcement and raising public awareness to prevent deception.

The Chairman of FICCI-CASCADE, Anil Rajput, emphasised the multi-faceted approach required to combat counterfeiting. “Addressing counterfeiting requires legal actions, robust enforcement measures, consumer awareness, and industry collaboration,” he asserted. Rajput lauded the government’s efforts in bolstering capabilities to combat counterfeiting through collaborative efforts, technological advancements and proactive measures.

The event featured an open house discussion on technological innovations and best practices in combating counterfeiting online, fostering cooperation among stakeholders. Representatives from various organisations, including USPTO, JETRO, British High Commission India, and leading corporations like Amazon, Proctor & Gamble, and Asian Paints, participated in the discussions.

Multiple sectors affected

A recent FICCI-CASCADE report revealed the propensity for counterfeiting in different sectors, with perfume and cosmetics ranking high. The report highlighted the illicit trade of cigarettes and its funding of militant activities, underscoring the urgency of combating counterfeiting.

