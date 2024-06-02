Wrestlers’ harassment: Brij Bhushan Singh’s plea seeking records opposed

New Delhi, June 1
The Delhi Police on Saturday opposed BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh’s application seeking travel documents and call data records (CDR) in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot of Rouse Avenue Courts adjourned the case until July 2. The police also argued that the accused was attempting to initiate a re-investigation under the guise of summoning documents, which cannot be directed.
