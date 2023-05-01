 ‘Wrestlers protest expanding like Shaheen Bagh...forces behind ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ seem to be involved’: Brij Bhushan Singh : The Tribune India

‘Wrestlers protest expanding like Shaheen Bagh...forces behind ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ seem to be involved’: Brij Bhushan Singh

WFI chief said the target of protest is not him but the BJP

‘Wrestlers protest expanding like Shaheen Bagh...forces behind ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ seem to be involved’: Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. ANI Photo



ANI

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), May 1

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday alleged that wrestlers' protest is "expanding like Shaheen Bagh" and the target of protest is not him but the BJP. 

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asked why the protest at Jantar Mantra has not ended even though an FIR has been registered on demand of wrestlers and alleged that the protest is "paid".

"Tukde-tukde gang, the forces which were active in Shaheen Bagh, in the farmers' protest, those who attack PM Modi from time to time, attack the party, all those forces are visible," he said. 

"I have been saying right from the beginning that my resignation is not their target, that is their excuse, their target is the party (BJP). When on their demand an FIR has been filed...the way they are inviting political parties, ...Priyanka Gandhi reached, her husband reached, Malik sahab (Satyapal Malik) reached, Kejriwal reached, the way people are coming together, abusive language is being used against the Prime Minister...is this an agitation of players? it is not," he told ANI.

Shaheen Bagh in Delhi came to the limelight during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in 2019. The protesters blocked the road against the citizenship law for a few months forcing long traffic diversions.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, asked if normal players can hire expensive lawyers for cases.

"There are industrialists behind it, these industrialists want to hurt me in every way, they are pouring money... I feel when industrialists can spend hundreds of crores against me…there is a threat to my life, they have decided to be after Brij Bhushan Singh," he said. 

 "The demand was that there should be FIR. It has been registered but their agitation is not coming to an end. Does the agitation not cost money. Slowly it is expanding like Shaheen Bagh. Slowly they want to divide UP, Haryana," he added.

The MP said the majority of wrestlers were from two caste groups in Uttar Pradesh and one in Haryana.

"I want that these players to be asked by people from these two states why they are not letting nationals happen? I did cadet nationals, they protested against it. The nationals for the juniors, under 15 and under 23 should have been done by now. There are parents making sacrifices for the players. The wrestlers protesting are practising at Jantar Mantar. They are all big names, they can get permissions for trials as well. But what about the children whose parents are making sacrifices but are not getting to play because the activities of the federation are stopped for four months," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told ANI. 

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against WFI president Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, are part of the protest against the WFI chief.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said Delhi Police is probing the allegations and the result of probe should be awaited.

The MP said he had given the oversight committee a purported audio allegedly of a player involved in the protest.  

"What resignation should I give," he said, adding that there was a conspiracy against him.

He said he was not aware of some of the allegations and did not know who had made them. 

After a protest led by some prominent wrestlers of the country in January this year, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. The wrestlers launched a fresh protest in April.  

#BJP #Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

2
Punjab

8 years on, Punjab police conclude probe against dismissed cop Inderjit Singh

3
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

4
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

5
Haryana

Use refrigerated vans for eggs, says UP; stocks pile up in Haryana

6
Punjab

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

7
Bathinda

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

8
Haryana

Faridabad water supply to be disrupted for 48 hours

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 10 resident loses Rs 15 lakh to cyber fraud

10
Chandigarh

Enforcement team razes illegal under-construction building at Daria village in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Top News

Supreme Court says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

Rules Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretri...

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Jasvir Singh was accused of desecrating the Guru Granth Sahi...

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in Ap...

BSP’s Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha member after conviction in kidnapping-and-murder case

BSP’s Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha member after conviction in kidnapping-and-murder case

His brother, criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was ...

‘Wrestlers protest expanding like Shaheen Bagh...forces behind ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ seem to be involved’: Brij Bhushan Singh

‘Wrestlers protest expanding like Shaheen Bagh...forces behind ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ seem to be involved’: Brij Bhushan Singh

WFI chief said the target of protest is not him but the BJP


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Chandigarh: Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Delhi govt launches summer action plan to curb air pollution

Delhi govt launches summer action plan to curb air pollution

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Delhi Police yet to record statement of women wrestlers protesting against WFI chief

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: Simarjit Bains' Lok Insaaf Party to back BJP nominee

Poll date nearing, prominent leaders give it all to woo voters

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk