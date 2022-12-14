'Y' category security for 12 Delhi cops handling Sidhu Moosewala murder case

IANS
New Delhi, December 14
Twelve officers from Delhi Police’s Special Cell who handled the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, have been allotted the ‘Y’ category security protection.
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora approved security allocation for the 12 officers including Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Special Cell, Manishi Chandra and Rajeev Ranjan.
An armed police commando will be stationed round the clock with ACsP Lalit Negi, Hridya Bhushan, Ved Prakash, Rahul Vikram and Inspectors Sunil Kumar, Vikram Dahiya, Nishant Dahiya and Vinod Kumar, said an official.
Confirming the development, Suman Nalwa, the spokesperson of Delhi Police, said the ‘Y’ category security will be deployed for 24 hours.
The move comes after associates of Harvinder Rinda, a Pakistan-based gangster-turned terrorist, had issued a threat to the Special Cell officers on social media.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...