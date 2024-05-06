 Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav (C) with party leader Ajay Maken, Chandni Chowk candidate JP Aggarwal and others at the DPCC office in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Devender Yadav officially assumed the role of the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) at the party headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by thousands of Congress workers and leaders from across Delhi.

Amidst the gathering, Yadav expressed his gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the DPCC during challenging times. He affirmed his commitment to upholding the values of the Congress and strengthening the party’s position in Delhi.

Yadav’s inauguration speech reflected his determination to confront the prevailing political challenges and bolster the Congress’ presence in the Capital. He said, “The Congress is our mother, who needs us now. It’s our duty to stand by the family when times are hard as the Constitution is under threat, and the Congress is passing through the most stressful and difficult times.”

Emphasising his grassroots journey within the party, Yadav recounted his humble beginnings as a booth-level worker and expressed his resolve to leverage his experience to galvanise the Congress cadre. He asserted, “If an ordinary worker like me could be entrusted with such a significant responsibility, it shows that the party leadership places great trust in those who demonstrate commitment and determination to consolidate and strengthen the party, a goal I intend to achieve in Delhi.”

Addressing the pressing issues facing the nation, Yadav underscored the Congress’ role in safeguarding democracy and championing the interests of the marginalised sections of society. He called upon Congress workers to unite in the fight against divisive politics and to ensure victory for Congress and INDIA bloc candidates in the LS elections.

Prominent Congress leaders echoed their support for the party’s mission.

Ajay Maken emphasised the urgency of protecting the Constitution and democracy, while Subhash Chopra hailed Yadav’s historic appointment and urged Congress workers to rally behind the party’s cause.

As Yadav assumes the helm of DPCC, his leadership signals a renewed sense of purpose and determination within the Congress ranks, setting the stage for a spirited electoral campaign aimed at restoring the party’s prominence in Delhi’s political landscape.

