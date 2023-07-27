Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

PTI

New Delhi, July 26

The Yamuna in Delhi flowed below the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Wednesday, but is expected to rise again following heavy rain in parts of the Capital and upper catchment areas.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.09 metres at 9 am. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 37.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am, the meteorological office data showed.

It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The Railways had on Sunday night suspended the movement of trains on the ORB due to the increase in the water level.

The rise in the river's water level is expected to impact the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the National Capital, officials said.

According to CWC data, the water level in the Yamuna rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 206.57 metres at 3 am on Monday before starting to decline again.