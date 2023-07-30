Yamuna level recedes below danger mark

ANI

New Delhi, July 29

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi dropped below the danger mark on Saturday. It was recorded at 205.32 metres this noon, against the river’s danger mark at 205.33 meters.

The Yamuna water level in the national capital had breached the danger mark on Thursday amid incessant rainfall. It was recorded at 205.98 meters at 4 pm on Thursday. Notably, it was recorded at 205.83 meters at 10 am on the same day.

In the NCR, the Hindon River also witnessed a rise in its water level, flooding several low-lying and flood plains of Noida on Thursday.

Visuals showed that the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles got stuck in the water.

Earlier, Yamuna’s water level was recorded at 205.32 metres at 7 pm on Tuesday. The rise in water level has become a matter of concern as it has led to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.