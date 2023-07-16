Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 15

Fresh heavy rainfall on Saturday evening in New Delhi hit a roadblock in the national capital’s efforts to get back to ‘normalcy.’

According to officials, the water level of Yamuna was down to nearly 206.72m from 207.43m. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi could witness light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. “Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital during the next 36-48 hours. However, it could be interspersed with intense spell of short durations,” said an official.

A traffic policeman asks an auto driver to avoid the flooded Vikas Marg. Tribune photo: MUKESH AGGARWAL

Though some roads that were inundated with Yamuna’s water had already been cleared, fresh rainfall is playing spoilsport in opening the jammed flood gates at barrage on Yamuna River to help drain out flood water.

Out of five jammed gates, one was opened on Saturday. The Delhi Government, on Saturday, appointed its six minsters to monitor and supervise rescue, relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected districts of the national capital. This decision was taken after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting in the evening.

NDRF personnel and locals rescue a cow from a flooded area. Tribune photo: MUKESH AGGARWAL

Kejriwal has given the charge of South-East district to Home Minister Kailash Gahlot; East district to Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj; North-East district to Revenue Minister Atishi; North district to Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand; Central district to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain; and Shahdara district to Development Minister Gopal Rai.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “The water level in the Yamuna is gradually receding. If there is no heavy rainfall again, the situation will normalise soon. Water extraction has been initiated from the Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After which, the machines will be dried. Both plants will hopefully be operational by tomorrow. Please exercise caution and help each other.” Further, he appealed to the people to take care of themselves and help each other.

The police on Twitter said the traffic was affected on Mathura Road, in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram, due to waterlogging opposite the Apollo Hospital and Jasola metro station, which led to a slow movement of traffic near the Sarita Vihar flyover.

In another tweet, it said the traffic was affected in the carriageway from Delhi Gate towards India Gate due to waterlogging under the Tilak bridge.

PM modi dials L-G