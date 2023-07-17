Yamuna recedes to 205.98m, Arvind Kejriwal meets flood victims

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 16

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Mori Gate flood relief camp today. He announced the establishment of special camps to assist individuals in recovering their essential documents, children’s books, clothes and other belongings that have been washed away during the flood.

He announced that Rs 10,000 per family would be given to families that have been affected by the Delhi flood. Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to the agencies involved in managing the flood situation.

The water level of the Yamuna receded from 208.66m to 205.98m, allowing life to gradually return to normalcy.

The Chandrawal water treatment plant was made operational today, following the successful resumption of the Okhla water treatment plant yesterday.

Revenue Minister Atishi, Minister in-charge of Central Delhi Imran Hussain, local MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney and councillor Punardeep Singh Sawhney were also present during the visit.

“We have established relief camps at various locations, primarily in schools and ‘dharmashalas’, to provide necessary amenities such as toilets and clean water,” stated the Chief Minister during his visit. Speaking at a relief camp set up at a school, the CM acknowledged the challenges faced by the people of Yamuna Bazaar, where the flood caused significant damage.

