Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas

New Delhi, July19
The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold, amid rain in the national capital.
The Central Water Commission's data showed the water level reached 205.48 metres at 8 am. It is expected to rise to 205.72 metres by 6 pm.
The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage saw a marginal rise on Tuesday afternoon, oscillating between 50,000 and 60,000 cusecs.
It dropped to around 39,000 cusecs by 7 am on Wednesday. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.
The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh until July 22 and moderate showers in Delhi on Wednesday.
