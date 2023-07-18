Yamuna water receding from Delhi, govt lifts restrictions on entry of trucks

New Delhi, July 18
With the Yamuna’s water receding from Delhi, the city government has decided to lift from Wednesday restrictions on the entry of heavy goods vehicles into the national capital.
The government on July 13 banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles—barring those carrying essential items—from the four borders, including Singhu, as a precautionary measure in view of the rising level of the Yamuna’s water.
The government announced partial lifting of the restrictions on July 17. It announced on Tuesday that the curbs have been fully lifted.
“Considering the improvement of flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna river, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to withdraw all restrictions ... with effect from 19-07-2023 (July 19),” read the new order.
The Yamuna’s level at 5 pm was recorded at 205.43 metres. However, it is still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
