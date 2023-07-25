 Yamuna’s water level follows downward trend in Delhi, but still above danger mark : The Tribune India

Yamuna's water level follows downward trend in Delhi, but still above danger mark

Consequences of the floods have been devastating, with more than 27,000 people evacuated from their homes

A water level marker at Yamuna river, in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI Photo



New Delhi, July 24

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi followed a downward trend on Tuesday though it was still above the danger level of 205.33 metres.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.4 metres at 12 noon.

The river's water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The railways had on Sunday night suspended the movement of trains on the ORB due to the increase in the water level.

The rise in the river's water level is expected to impact the ongoing relief-and-rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital, officials said.

According to Central Water Commission data, the water level rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 206.57 metres at 3 am on Monday, before starting to decline again.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 27.

Delhi grappled with unprecedented waterlogging and floods this month.

Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

Subsequently, heavy rain in the river's upper catchment areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, led to the Yamuna's water swelling to record levels.

At 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by a significant margin. It breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it has in more than four decades.

The consequences of the floods have been devastating, with more than 27,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores.

Experts attributed the unprecedented flooding in Delhi to encroachment on the river floodplain, extreme rainfall within a short span of time and silt accumulation that has raised the river bed.  

