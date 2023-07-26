 Yamuna’s water level in Delhi crosses danger mark again amid rain : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Yamuna’s water level in Delhi crosses danger mark again amid rain

Yamuna’s water level in Delhi crosses danger mark again amid rain

According to Central Water Commission, water level at Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.5 metre at 8 pm on Tuesday

Yamuna’s water level in Delhi crosses danger mark again amid rain

A goods train crosses the Old Railway Bridge even as the River Yamuna continued to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 26

The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metre on Wednesday following heavy rain in parts of the capital and upper catchment areas.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.5 metre at 8 pm.

The flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund Barrage oscillated between 30,000 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 37.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am, meteorological office data showed.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur and Mayur Vihar gauged 35.1 mm, 26 mm, 53.5 mm and 110.5 mm of precipitation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 27.

The river’s water level at the ORB has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metre on July 13. It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The railways had on Sunday night suspended the movement of trains on the ORB due to the increase in the water level.

The rise in the river’s water level is expected to impact the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital, officials said.

According to CWC data, the water level in the Yamuna rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 206.57 metre at 3 am on Monday before starting to decline again.

Delhi has grappled with unprecedented waterlogging and floods this month. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

Subsequently, heavy rain in the river’s upper catchment areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, led to the Yamuna swelling to record levels.

At 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978. It breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it has in more than four decades.

The consequences of the floods have been devastating with more than 27,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores of rupees.

Experts attributed the unprecedented flooding in Delhi to encroachment on the river floodplain, extreme rainfall within a short span of time and silt accumulation that has raised the riverbed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

3
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

4
Editorials

Wake up, Himachal

5
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

6
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

7
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

8
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

9
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

10
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

No dearth of negative people, but India has confidence in nation’s development journey: PM Modi

No dearth of negative people, still India will be among world’s top-3 economies in my third term: PM Modi’s veiled attack at Opposition

Hours after no-confidence motion against his government is a...

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress’s no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Will discuss the day and time of debate with floor leaders a...

No-confidence motion, strategy to make PM speak on Manipur in Parliament

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

What is no confidence motion? Will Opposition strategy to ma...

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana

Coal scam: Delhi court awards 4-year jail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, son for cheating government

Coal scam: Delhi court awards 4-year jail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, son for cheating government

Ex-coal secretary HC Gupta, two former senior public servant...


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Amritsar: No end to stray menace in Galliara around Golden Temple

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

BBMB sets new record in daily electricity generation

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

SAD opposes Chandigarh MC’s nod to impose double parking rates for vehicles from outside tricity

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in Chandigarh MC House

Coaching institutes without fire NOC: MCD slaps nearly 900 notices, 4 centres sealed

Coaching institutes without fire NOC: MCD slaps nearly 900 notices, 4 centres sealed

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi; IMD issues orange alert

Delhi ordinance: NDA, INDIA evenly poised in Rajya Sabha; all eyes on non-aligned parties

About 350 cars at Ola dump yard submerged by overflowing Hindon

Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on August 5

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised