Yoga is India’s priceless heritage to world: Nadda

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 21

To mark the 10th International Yoga Day, national BJP president and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda led the programme at the Yamuna Sports Complex on Friday.

Joining him in the celebrations were Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogender Chandolia, Bansuri Swaraj and Praveen Khandelwal.

Nadda highlighted the origins of International Yoga Day, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014. This proposal was adopted by the United Nations and nearly 177 countries around the world.

Emphasising the global reach and significance of yoga, Nadda said, “The discipline of yoga is no longer limited to our country; it has reached every corner of the world and people from all over are participating in it. The global spread and prestige of yoga is a matter of pride for India. It is a priceless heritage given to the world by India.”

Nadda also addressed this year’s Yoga Day theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. “This theme highlights that yoga is not just about individual wellbeing but also fosters connections between the body, soul and the external world. I urge citizens to incorporate yoga into their daily lives to remain healthy and cheerful,” he said.

He explained, “Yoga integrates our physical, mental and spiritual dimensions. It not only promotes physical wellbeing, but also awakens our inner strength, thereby significantly boosting our productivity. We must contribute towards advancing yoga, noting its global significance under the leadership of the Prime Minister.”

Echoing Nadda’s sentiments, Sachdeva said, “Let us take a pledge to practice yoga and stay healthy. When yoga was seen being practiced at the United Nations under the leadership of PM Modi, every Indian felt proud. Today, we are proud that the world is recognising India as the global yoga guru.”

Khandelwal, who participated in the event organised by the Ministry of AYUSH in collaboration with Prajapita Brahma Kumaris at the Red Fort, highlighted the holistic benefits of yoga. “Yoga alleviates not only physical ailments but also mental stress, strengthening the mind and willpower. India has always been a land of yogis, and PM Modi has played a crucial role in bringing this unique heritage and culture of India to the world,” Khandelwal said.

