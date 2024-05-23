 Your fight is with me, why are you targeting my old, ailing parents: Kejriwal to PM Modi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Your fight is with me, why are you targeting my old, ailing parents: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Your fight is with me, why are you targeting my old, ailing parents: Kejriwal to PM Modi

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had said police were going to question his old and ailing parents the next day

Your fight is with me, why are you targeting my old, ailing parents: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his family, at his residence, in New Delhi, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 23

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that his old and ailing parents were being targeted to “break” him and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi by doing this has “crossed all limits”.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, said he has a message for Prime Minister Modi and asked him to “stop harassing” his parents.

“I have a message and appeal for PM Modi. Prime minister ji, you have tried a lot to make me bow and break me. You arrested my MLAs one by one but I did not break. Then you arrested my ministers but you could not make me bow. Then you arrested me, you tried to break me by torturing me in various ways in Tihar (jail) but I did not break,” he said.

“But today you have crossed all limits, you have targeted my old and sick parents to break me. My mother is very sick, she is suffering from many diseases. Modi ji, on March 21, when you arrested me, on the same afternoon she returned from the hospital after being there for a few days,” Kejriwal, who was arrested in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, said.

Talking about his father, the chief minister said he is 85 years old and cannot even hear properly. “Do you think my parents are guilty? Why are you getting them interrogated by your police? Why are you torturing my old and sick parents? Your fight is with me, stop harassing my parents. God is watching everything,” he charged.

Earlier in the day, sources had said the Delhi Police may not visit Kejriwal's residence to question his parents in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's residence on May 13.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had said police were going to question his old and ailing parents the next day.

Chief Minister Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar has been arrested in the assault case.

In his first reaction on Maliwal's alleged assault, Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expects a fair investigation into the matter and that justice should be served in the case.

In an interview to PTI, the chief minister said the matter is currently "sub-judice" and his comment might affect the proceedings.

Reacting to his comment, Maliwal said irony died a thousand deaths, adding that Kejriwal has finally said that he wants a free and fair investigation into the matter.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over frequent unscheduled cuts

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

3
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

4
Patiala

'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

6
Patiala

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

7
Punjab

‘Star-studded’ election campaign dazzles voters in Punjab's Faridkot

8
Chandigarh

Proposed shorter route to Chandigarh International Airport not ‘viable’, says Punjab

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Singh Hamdard, 25 others over ‘fund misuse’

10
Punjab

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala at 10 am

'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala

Targets Bhagwant Mann, says he is 'kagzi CM' who is always b...

MEA processing Karnataka government’s request to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

MEA processing Karnataka government’s request to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

Official sources say the MEA has begun the process to revoke...

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

The order comes as big relief to Himachal Government which i...

Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

The boy's grandfather is summoned by the police in connectio...

Mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, 5 die of suspected heat stroke

Mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, 5 die of suspected heat stroke

The mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the hig...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over frequent unscheduled cuts

Rahul Gandhi climbs a tempo-trailer, leads discussion on employment and income with youngsters

Panchkula: System aligned against lower classes, says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Why no word on Metro for Chandigarh, asks Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Lady Shri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas and other Delhi colleges receive bomb threat e-mails

Lady Shri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas and other Delhi colleges receive bomb threat e-mails

Won't resign because it will set precedent, give BJP free hand to target opposition CMs: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police defer questioning of Arvind Kejriwal’s parents in Maliwal ‘assault’ case, say sources

North Block bomb hoax: Delhi Police writes to Google, seeks IP address details

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Want jobs for our sons, say women at Congress rallies

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

Ahead of PM’s visit, Jalandhar police announce traffic diversions

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma transferred to non-election duties

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

Wagah border will be opened for trade in year if BJP forms govt: Bittu

Preeti Sapru lauds Modi-led govt for its welfare schemes

Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring assures substantial reforms in agriculture sector

AAP candidate’s wife seeks votes in Sahnewal, blames Congress, SAD for neglecting Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala