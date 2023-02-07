Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

New Delhi, February 6
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his paralysed father in Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, the police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Sumit Sharma.
The police received information regarding the death of a man, identified as Jitendra Sharma, around 9 pm on Friday. When they reached the spot, they found Sharma lying unconscious in his bed, a senior officer said.
He was shifted to RML Hospital where an autopsy was conducted, the officer said. The autopsy revealed it to be a case of strangulation.
During the investigation, the statement of a neighbour who was drinking with Sharma and his son on the day of the incident was recorded.
The accused alleged that their neighbour killed his father. However, after sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...