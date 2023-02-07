Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his paralysed father in Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, the police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Sumit Sharma.

The police received information regarding the death of a man, identified as Jitendra Sharma, around 9 pm on Friday. When they reached the spot, they found Sharma lying unconscious in his bed, a senior officer said.

He was shifted to RML Hospital where an autopsy was conducted, the officer said. The autopsy revealed it to be a case of strangulation.

During the investigation, the statement of a neighbour who was drinking with Sharma and his son on the day of the incident was recorded.

The accused alleged that their neighbour killed his father. However, after sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime, the police said.