Youth held for Congress man’s death

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old property dealer for allegedly mowing down a Congress leader with his mini SUV in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area. Harikishan Jindal (62), a former district Congress Committee president, died after being hit by a car while he was on a morning walk near his house on Tuesday. According to DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu, the car driver, Chirag Chaudhary, was arrested from his house in Rohini. “On sustained questioning, Chaudhary revealed that he was going to drop some of his friends in Rohini, when he suddenly lost his control on a turn and hit Jindal,” Sidhu said. Chaudhary fled after the incident. PTI

Wrestler held for murder bid

New Delhi: A state-level wrestler was arrested on Wednesday in an attempt to murder case. The police identified the accused as Sumeet, a two-time gold medallist. “Sumeet along with his four associates — Sagar, Nikhil, Dev, and Ankit — tried to kill Vishnu on April 21,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Satish Kaushik said. Sagar, who had enmity with Vishnu over a girl, allegedly opened fire at him but missed it. After this, all accused fled the spot. “An FIR was registered against the accused on April 24,” the DCP said. The police received information that Sumeet was trying to abscond from Delhi to Haryana through a bus from Mukarba Chowk bus stand. A raid was conducted and Sumeet was arrested.

#Congress