Youth held for 'kidnapping' 13-yr-old girl

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl, who has been re-united with her family, the Delhi Police said today.

The police have identified the arrested person as

Jitender Kumar.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s brother, she had gone missing from their house on September 1 and was suspected to have been kidnapped by an unidentified person.

On the basis of his complaint, a case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Greater Kailash police station, a senior police officer said. During the investigation, the police analysed footage from CCTV cameras in the area and the girl was spotted with a man. The route taken by the accused was then followed. His picture was also circulated, the officer said.

The man’s location was zeroed in through technical analysis and he was arrested from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, adding that after interrogating him, the girl was traced and brought back to Delhi.

Sections 366-A (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and Section 6 the POCSO Act were added to the case after the girl’s statement.