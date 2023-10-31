Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, October 30

To commemorate India’s 75 years of independence, representatives from all 28 states and 8 union territories have come together to embark on the “Amrit Kalash Yatra”, to honour the sacrifice of the martyred soldiers.

The event, held at Kartavya Path, is a part of the two-day “Meri Maati Mera Desh” celebration, taking place on October 30 and 31.

“The participation of youth representatives in the initiative signifies their deep connection to the soil and their unwavering commitment to remember the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for the nation,” Union Minister for Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur said.

Monmaya Limbu, a representative from Assam, said, “For me, the significance lies in gathering soil from all corners of India and uniting the entire country.”

Representatives from diverse backgrounds placed the soil collected from different areas in the Amrit Vatika, a memorial that will carry the names of the valiant heroes.

Saumya Jaiswal, a representative from Kushinagar district of UP, said, “This is a way to pay our respects to the soil, and by extension, to honour our fallen soldiers. From this soil, a field of flowers will be created as a poignant memorial for the martyrs.”

