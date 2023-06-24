Youth stabbed in northeast Delhi's Brijpuri

PTI

New Delhi, June 24

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed by his neighbour in a petty dispute in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Saturday.

On Friday around 10 pm, Sonu, 19, from Brijpuri, had gone to have ice cream with his cousin Rahul after dinner near Shibban School, a senior police officer said.

There Rahul had an encounter with a 20-year-old Mohammad Zaid who lives in the same street as he does, and got into fight with him, during which Zaid stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen, the officer said. Sonu also sustained injuries on his arms.

The investigation so far has revealed that the two had some ego clash. Zaid works as a carpenter with his father, while Rahul's father sells candy.

Zaid, absconding, has been booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) at Dayalpur Police Station, the officer said.

Rahul is currently admitted in the ICU ward of GTB hospital.

Delhi Cabinet minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj in a tweet in Hindi attacked the BJP over the matter.

"A stabbing incident in Brijpuri area of Delhi. It doesn't feel like this is the national capital. Now there is a Hindu-Muslim angle too. Now the BJP can raise a hue and cry, and can also question LG sir?" he said.