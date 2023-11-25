Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, two arrested

IANS

New Delhi, November 24

A youth was stabbed to death by three persons, including two juveniles, in Delhi’s Rohini area over an old enmity, a police official said on Friday.

The police have arrested an 18-year-old teenager, identified as Sumit Sagar, while the two juveniles are apprehending.

The police received a call regarding the incident on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. A police team from the Aman Vihar police station immediately rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the injured had been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri.

“The police team reached the hospital and came to know that the injured succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The deceased was identified as Anshul, a resident of Aman Vihar. He was stabbed on his left thigh by the boys,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said. “The body was preserved in the hospital. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered,” the DCP said.

On the basis of CCTV footages, technical surveillance and human intelligence, the murder case was solved and the suspects were arrested. “Two knives used in the crime have been recovered. Suspect Sumit Sagar, alias Anda, has previously been found involved in many criminal cases,” the DCP said. “As per the suspect, there was an old enmity between the suspects,” he said.