Youth to spearhead growth: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at the 69th Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said this is India’s time and the youth will now lead in this nation’s transformation.

“Youth is the spine of the country and it has the capacity to catapult the nation to greater heights.” Shah said.

Addressing the youth, he said, “I am an organic product of the ABVP. I embarked on my journey of national reconstruction during the Rajkot national conference.”

Amit Shah said the organisation has played a pivotal role in national reconstruction, contributing significantly to movements like the anti-emergency movement etc.

“PM Narendra Modi has urged the citizens, especially the youth to take India to greater heights and make it the number one country in the world in the next 25 years.” Shah added.

He also hailed the student-body organisation for beginning the movement against illegal immigrants with three-D’s – ‘Detect’, ‘Delete’ and ‘Deport’.

The Home Minister said, “After the India-China war, the organisation began the SEIL (Students’ Experience in Inter-State Living) project, which is still underway. The organisation has always worked to integrate the country. When the country saw an increase in illegal immigrants, the ABVP worked in a long and strong fight through the ‘3Ds’.”

#Amit Shah