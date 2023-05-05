YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Social media followers of Dehradun-based YouTuber Agastay Chauhan were shell shocked on Friday as news of his tragic death in a bike crash percolated.

Chauhan, travelling from Agra to Delhi on the Yamuna Expressway crashed into a divider at 47 Mile Point, located under the jurisdiction of Tappal police station in Aligarh. The bike was shattered to pieces with the impact of the crash, killing Chauhan instantly.

A video has been recovered of Chauhan live streaming his bike run, and pledging to chase 300 kmph on his Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R, a 1000 cc superbike.

The video was meant for his YouTube channel "Pro Rider 1000" where he has nearly 1.2 million subscribers.

In the last video he uploaded, Chauhan is speaking about travelling to Delhi to test how fast his superbike can go.

"I will take it to 300 kmph and see if it can go even beyond," he is saying.

Chauhan's followers on Instagram and other social media handles posted condolences with many expressing grief at the influencer compromising his safety by indulging in overspeeding.

One of Chauhan's followers, expressing shock at his demise, says, "Influencers should not overspeed and take road safety lightly. This impacts impressionable young minds dangerously."

Anand Kulkarni, DIG Aligarh, confirmed the accident saying the body had been sent for a post mortem and investigation was underway.

"He was overspeeding. We have recovered a video," Kulkarni said, adding that there were five bikers in the group.

