YouTuber, BMW owner booked for rash driving

New Delhi, December 14
A YouTuber and an owner of a BMW car were booked by the Delhi Police for driving in rash and negligent manner. Both were reportedly making videos for their social media accounts.
The police said both were penalised under respective sections. The local police, while patrolling in the area on Tuesday found two vehicles in suspicious condition in Chattarpur Enclave.
The police met one, Kanika, who claimed to be the owner of one BMW car. However, she failed to produce any document.
“The car was found to be registered in the name of Plum Salons Pvt Ltd. Kanika told us that she had applied for a change of ownership in her name,” the police have said. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...