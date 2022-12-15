YouTuber, BMW owner booked for rash driving

New Delhi, December 14

A YouTuber and an owner of a BMW car were booked by the Delhi Police for driving in rash and negligent manner. Both were reportedly making videos for their social media accounts.

The police said both were penalised under respective sections. The local police, while patrolling in the area on Tuesday found two vehicles in suspicious condition in Chattarpur Enclave.

The police met one, Kanika, who claimed to be the owner of one BMW car. However, she failed to produce any document.

“The car was found to be registered in the name of Plum Salons Pvt Ltd. Kanika told us that she had applied for a change of ownership in her name,” the police have said. — IANS