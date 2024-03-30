 YouTuber booked for doing stunts on flyover, burning police barricade in Delhi : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  YouTuber booked for doing stunts on flyover, burning police barricade in Delhi

YouTuber booked for doing stunts on flyover, burning police barricade in Delhi

The Delhi Police has also issued a fine of Rs 36,000 against him for the violation of traffic rules and regulations, and also impounded the vehicle.

YouTuber booked for doing stunts on flyover, burning police barricade in Delhi

Photo: A video grab X/ @lavelybakshi



PTI

New Delhi, March 30

A 25-year-old YouTuber and Instagram influencer was arrested for doing stunts with his SUV on a busy flyover and setting up a police barricade on fire for making reels on social media, officials on Saturday said.

The Delhi Police has also issued a fine of Rs 36,000 against him for the violation of traffic rules and regulations, and also impounded the vehicle under the 39/112 MV Act, 100.2/177 MV Act and 184 MV Act at the Paschim Vihar (East) police station.

“The YouTuber identified as Pradeep Dhaka, a resident of Chajju Ram Colony, Nangloi, was arrested from his house,” DCP (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

Another officer said that a video was found on X where a person was seen setting up a police barricade on fire after putting a chemical on it. A team of outer district police was taken to identify him and take an appropriate action against him, he added.

After scanning his profile on social media accounts, it was found that Dhaka is YouTube content uploader. The police said a few fake plastic weapons were also found in his vehicle.

The officer said a case has been registered against Dhaka at the Nihal Vihar police station as the second video where he burnt the barricade was shot in that area.

The police said Dhaka and his family members were also booked for preventing public servant in discharging their duty as they resisted police officers who went to nab him from his house.

DCP Chiram has requested all content creators to follow traffic rules and obtain proper permission before shooting such videos. 

