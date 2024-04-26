YouTuber Kashyap joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 25

Amid the trend of YouTubers engaging with political leaders, popular YouTuber Manish Kashyap from Bihar made a surprising foray into the political arena by joining the BJP on Thursday.

Kashyap boasts a substantial following, with over eight million subscribers on his channel, “Manish Kashyap Son of Bihar”.

Was jailed for bihar migrants’ ‘fake’ video Last year, Kashyap faced charges under the National Security Act initiated by the Tamil Nadu Government. He was arrested for allegedly circulating “fake” videos depicting attacks on migrants from Bihar working in Tamil Nadu. However, he was recently acquitted by the Patna HC.

Last year, Kashyap faced charges under the National Security Act (NSA) initiated by the Tamil Nadu Government. He was arrested for allegedly circulating “fake” videos depicting attacks on migrants from Bihar working in Tamil Nadu. However, he was recently acquitted by the Patna High Court, with the withdrawal of NSA charges against him. Reflecting on his ordeal, Kashyap asserted, “My fight against those who defame Sanatana Dharma and oppose nationalism will persist.”

Kashyap’s induction into the BJP was warmly welcomed by BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari, who commended Kashyap for addressing public issues and prioritising their welfare.

In explaining his decision to join the BJP, Kashyap credited the party for his release from jail, stating, “I owe my release from jail to them, and the dark days of my life came to an end.” He criticised the Lalu family for alleged mismanagement and corruption in Bihar, underscoring his commitment to strengthening the state with the BJP.

Previously, Kashyap had announced intentions to contest as an independent candidate from West Champaran, challenging incumbent BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal. However, his decision to join the BJP has alleviated electoral challenges for Jaiswal, who is eyeing his fourth consecutive victory from the seat.

Kashyap’s political journey began during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections when he contested as an Independent candidate in the Chanpatiya Assembly constituency of West Champaran, securing a distant third place. Kashyap gained prominence for a viral video defending critics of the Ram Mandir before its pran prathistha ceremony.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #BJP