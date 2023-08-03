YSRCP, BJD supporting Delhi Services Bill due to compulsions: AAP MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday accused the BJP of intimidating political leaders and manipulating other parties to serve their interests. He pointed out that despite being major parties with state governments in important states like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were supporting Delhi Services Ordinance Bill proposed by the BJP.

Quoting famous lines, Raghav Chadha said, “Kuchh toh majboorian rahin hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota.” He said the Bill aimed to centralise powers and undermine the autonomy of state governments, posing a serious threat to the federal structure of the country. He highlighted that the YSRCP and BJD might have their own compulsions for supporting such a Bill, but he believed it was against what was right and in violation of democratic principles.

According to Raghav Chadha, this Bill’s implementation in Delhi would set a dangerous precedent, potentially leading to the same fate for all non-BJP states in the future.

The MP strongly criticised the Bill, labelling it as anti-national. He believed that those who supported such a law would be remembered in history as anti-nationals, while those opposing it would be seen as patriots. Despite facing a numerical disadvantage in the Lok Sabha, Raghav Chadha expressed the determination of the AAP and the united INDIA bloc to fight against the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

