Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

New Delhi, August 26
The Delhi zoo on Saturday celebrated the first birthday of Avni and Vyom, the twin cubs of white tigress Sita. The celebrations witnessed a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony, signifying the cubs’ role in connecting citizens with wildlife.
Officials of the Union Environment Ministry and schoolchildren took part in the celebrations. The event served as an opportunity for the students to gain insight into tigers’ importance in biodiversity preservation, the Delhi zoo said in a statement. The children engaged in discussions with ministry officials, sharing their views on the pivotal role of tigers in maintaining the ecological balance, it said. The zoo is currently home to seven Bengal and five white tigers.
