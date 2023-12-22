Zoo releases twin Royal Bengal Tiger cubs for display

PTI

New Delhi, December 21

The Delhi zoo on Thursday released seven-month-old twin cubs of Royal Bengal Tiger for display to visitors, officials said.

These cubs were named as ‘Dhatri’ and ‘Dhairya’. The parentage consists of father Karan and mother tigress Siddhi, they said.

“We are pleased to inform you that National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) has released Royal Bengal Tiger cubs on Thursday in the visitor display area of tiger enclosure. Tigress Siddhi delivered these cubs on May 5. Now, these two cubs — one male and one female — are 7 months and 16 days old,” NZP Director Akanksha Mahajan said.

These cubs were kept in night shelter and in the side kraal during the day time with the mother for better upkeep and spending quality time with the mother. As the cubs need more area for their movement, they are being released in a bigger area i.e. an arena in visitor display, she said.

The purpose behind this “celebration” is to create an awareness about empathy towards tiger conservation. The NZP is a participating zoo in the National Conservation Breeding Programme of Royal Bengal Tigers and has contributed significantly, Mahajan said.

