13-year-old Indian-origin yoga prodigy wins gold in Europe

PTI

London, November 25

A 13-year-old Indian-origin yoga prodigy from south-east England with several awards under his belt has added another gold medal to his tally at the European Yoga Sports Championship in Sweden.

Ishwar Sharma, from Sevenoaks in Kent, started taking up yoga when he was three after seeing his father practise daily and went on to win several World Yoga Championships.

Last weekend, he bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the Boys 12-14 category when he competed in the European competition organised by the International Yoga Sports Federation in collaboration with Swedish Yoga Sports Federation in Malmo.

“Ishwar is passionate about spreading the message of yoga, especially for special needs children,” his family said in a statement, with reference to his autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Sharma, who led daily yoga classes for 40 children across 14 countries during the coronavirus lockdown, was honoured by then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the Points of Light award.

"You have brought the joy of yoga to hundreds of children globally during lockdown. I was particularly inspired to hear how you have helped children with special needs enjoy the activity you enjoy and excel at," Johnson said in a personal letter to Sharma at the time in June 2021.

He has won five world championships and British Citizen Youth Award at the House of Lords for his contribution to yoga. Along with his father, Vishwanath, Ishwar runs IYoga Solutions to spread the word about Yoga and its many benefits in the UK.

