 2 Indian-Americans among 3 indicted for buying, selling stolen beer : The Tribune India

2 Indian-Americans among 3 indicted for buying, selling stolen beer

All three will face preliminary court hearings next month

2 Indian-Americans among 3 indicted for buying, selling stolen beer

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New York, March 19

Three people, including two Indian-Americans, are facing charges for allegedly buying and selling stolen beer worth approximately $20,000 at two local businesses in the US state of Ohio.

Ketankumar and Piyushkumar Patel were arraigned this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of receiving stolen beer, news channel WFMJ reported.

The Patels operated the Schenley Carry Out and Lucky Food Drive Thru on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown's West Side, prosecutors told the court.

They were accused of buying and selling beer, which was allegedly stolen by 37-year-old Ronald Pezzuolo of Youngstown from R L Lipton Distributors where Pezzuolo worked last year.

According to the prosecutors, the operators of R L Lipton noticed the missing product and contacted police.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said the value of the stolen beer to be approximately $20,000.

While Pezzuolo faces a theft charge, the Patels face charges of receiving stolen property.

All three will face preliminary court hearings next month.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

3
Punjab

78 of 'Waris Punjab De' arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

4
Punjab

78 arrests after 3-hour dramatic police chase

5
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

6
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

7
Punjab

SYL canal construction now may raise law and order problems: Centre's report in SC

8
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

9
Punjab

Cops had drawn flak post Ajnala, Mohali incidents

10
Nation

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment

‘Courts speaking truth to power’, CJI defends Collegium system

'Courts speaking truth to power', CJI defends Collegium system


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

Expedite repair of Chirag Delhi flyover: Minister to PWD

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Man jumps into Sirhind canal, rescued by Army personnel

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI