2 Indian-Americans at centre of Hunter Biden's laptop story

PTI

Washington, December 3

Two Indian-Americans – Congressman Ro Khanna and Vijaya Gadde – prominently figure in US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden's laptop story whose full disclosure Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced would be released on the microblogging site.

Musk, the world's richest man who purchased Twitter last month, said on Friday that he would release details about what he characterised as Twitter's "suppression" of a controversial story done by the New York Post newspaper about Hunter Biden's laptop that was published before the 2020 US election.

He also tweeted that it would be "awesome" and there would be a "live Q&A" on the topic.

The story claimed to contain emails retrieved from a laptop belonging to Hunter. The New York Post said it learned of the emails' existence from Trump's ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and obtained the emails from Trump's personal lawyer at the time Rudy Giuliani.

Twitter initially limited the distribution of the story, citing concerns that it could be the result of a foreign disinformation campaign. But the social media company quickly backtracked on its response, with then-CEO Jack Dorsey calling the decision to block the link "unacceptable".

Khanna is the Democratic Congressman representing Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives, while Gadde, an attorney, served as general counsel and the head of legal, policy, and trust at Twitter, before she was fired by new boss and CEO Musk.