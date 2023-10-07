Washington, October 6
Two trainee pilots, among three killed on in the city of Chilliwack in Canada's British Columbia province, were from India. Both the trainee pilots were from Mumbai, TV reports.
The plane - a Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft - crashed into trees and bushes behind a motel, near the local airport. Chilliwack is about 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Vancouver.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was sending investigators.
All three people onboard, including the pilot, were killed and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it was notifying the next of kin.
Haylie Morris, who worked nearby, told the Vancouver Sun she watched the plane go down in front of her.
"(I) started running and I saw it go into the forest across the street, crash through the trees," Morris told the newspaper.
Officials said the scene was contained and there were no other reported injuries or risks to the public.
#British Columbia #Canada #Mumbai #United States of America USA #Washington
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India script history, touch 100-medal tally at Asian Games
Claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th medal
2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia
Both the trainee pilots were from Mumbai, TV reports.
Israeli military says it is striking targets in Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem
Attack on Jerusalem is considered a major escalation by Isra...
Watch: Blast caught on camera; Army ammunition swept away in Sikkim floodwaters explodes on Teesta river bank
In West Bengal, a boy was killed and 5 were injured as a mor...